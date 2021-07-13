Trudy Ann Hoff-Douglas, 72, of Fort Ogden, was reunited with her husband in heaven on July 7, 2021. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family. Trudy was born in Hialeah, Florida on Nov. 3, 1948. She was the oldest daughter of Herbert C. Hoff Sr. and Dora Winters Hoff. She attended Charlotte High School and it was there she met the love of her life, Bobby Joe Douglas. Trudy went on to marry her love, Bobby, on Nov. 10, 1969. She loved being surrounded by her grandkids and their friends. Trudy would make every summer special for her family, working two jobs to save up and end the summer with a trip to Disney world. Her family was her greatest achievement and she loved them unconditionally. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend.
Predeceased by: Herbert C. Hoff Sr. (father), Dora Winters Hoff (mother), Millie Hoff-Gwinn (sister), and Bobby Joe Douglas (husband).
Survived by daughters Becky and Bonny Douglas; grandchildren Brayton Clune, Trinity O’Neill, and Johnny-Elvis Chisholm; surviving siblings Perry, Jerry, Terry and Herbert Jr. Hoff, Alice Hoff-Crider, and Monica and Mary Hoff.
A celebration of her life will be held on July 24, 2021, at the home she shared with Bobby and their family.
12423 SW Lexington Place Arcadia, FL 34269.
