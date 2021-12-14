Truman passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Truman served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He graduated from Purdue University with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering and also received his Master's from the University of Michigan. He was an active Amateur Radio operator; a private pilot; an Amateur Astronomer; a Fellow Member of the Metropolitan Opera and published author. He also worked on the Gemini Space Project, Boeing in Seattle, Wash., and McDonald Douglas in St. Louis, Mo., and retired from Motorola.

Truman is survived by his wife Frances (Tootie) Singer. He is also survived by his children, Jerry (Crystal) Van Sickle from Irons, Mich.; Constance Johnson from Chelsea, MI and Rebecca Van Sickle from Dundee, Mich.; and stepchildren: Chris (Paul) Viergever from Port Charlotte, Fla; Beth Miller from Port Charlotte; Bruce Miller from Jackson, Mich.; Karen McHaney from Roots Town, Ohio; Jill Russell from Wilson, Wyo.; John McClelland from San Diego, Calif., his nephew, Michael Van Sickle; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-nine great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Truman and Ethel (Greene) Van Sickle from Indiana; brother, John Van Sickle from Ohio; great-grandson, Garrett Van Sickle from Michigan; stepsons; Thomas McClelland and Andrew McClelland.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL.

