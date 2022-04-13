Ursula Thompson

Ursula I. (Martin) Thompson, 78, of Fishers, Ind., formerly from Anderson, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Community Hospital North. Ursula was born on January 5, 1944, in Heidelberg, Germany, to the late Freidrich and Elfrieda (Ohrlinger) Guldner. Ursula came to the United States with her army husband, Frank, to Texas and eventually Anderson, Ind. Ursula worked at the Anderson Country Club until she remarried and moved to Englewood, Fla., and began working as a cashier for Babe's Hardware Store.
Ursula will be dearly missed by her children, Pam (David) Hubble and Gregory Martin; her brother, Horst (Marianna) Guldner; her grandchildren, Sean (Chelsey) Erwin, Joshua (Autumn) Erwin, Bridget (Josh) Stutsman, Katelyn Martin, and Taryn McDonald; her great-grandchildren, Blayke, Nora, Marlee, and Stephen; step-children Kathy Rudolph, Bobby Thompson, Holly Bishop, and their families; many step-grandchildren; her nieces, Andrea, Manuela, and Michaela; and her special friends, Betty Jo Wardwell, Kimberly Manley, and Susan Adams. With the help of Susan and Kimberly's love, friendship, and devoted care, Ursula was given a longer, healthier life to be able to enjoy her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Frank Martin; and her second husband, Robert Thompson.
The visitation will be on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., at Brown-Butz-Diedring Funeral Service & Crematory, 515 E. 53rd St., Anderson, 46013. The funeral ceremony will begin at 2 p.m., at the funeral home. Pastor Jamie Woodyard will be officiating.
Memorial contributions in Ursula's name may be gifted to the COPD Foundation.
The family would like to sincerely thank the nurses, doctors, and staff at Community North ICU floor for the outstanding and loving care she and her family were shown during her final days. She will be deeply missed by many.
