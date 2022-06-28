Vena "Joyce" Gardner, 98, of Punta Gorda, Fla., formerly Williston, N.D., passed away on June 24, 2022. She was born on March 2, 1924, in Wilburton, Kan. She was a woman of faith, a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Williston, N.D. and attended the 1st United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda.
Joyce married Homer W. Smith in Kinsley, Kansas in 1944. She was the first full-time female employee of Cross Mfg. in Lewis. She volunteered as a Sunday School teacher and as a 4-H and Cub Scout leader. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and spent hours sewing for her daughters and the dolls.
In 1967 they moved to Williston, N.D. She was the secretary to the Dean at UND-W (now Williston State College) and answered the phone and became the friendly voice of the college. She was honored with an "Outstanding Faculty and Staff" Award and a "Teton Boosters" Plaque. She loved watching basketball. She also loved singing, joining the Sweet Adeline's group which went as far as Great Britain to sing and tour.
Family and friends were a top priority. She loved inviting people over for food which would be followed by fun and games. Joyce was the youngest of six girls. They kept in touch over the years with reunions and a "Round Robin" chain letter.
Joyce will be missed by her three children, Thomas (Tom) W. Smith (Sharon) of Moline, Ill., Beverly Hendrickson and Darlene Sheffield both of Punta Gorda. She has 7 grandchildren, as well as many great and great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Homer W. Smith and her second husband, Gerald Q. Gardner, her parents, Lester A. Gerkin and Bertha M. (Toliver)Gerkin, a grandson, Brock W. Clavadetscher, her sisters and a niece and several nephews.
There will be a visitation at 5 PM on Thursday, June 30, at Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, followed by a service at 6 PM. She will be buried at Riverview Cemetery in Williston. Arrangements by Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.