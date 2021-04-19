Vera F. Thomas
Vera F. Thomas, 100, of Englewood, Florida, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 ,at Tidewell Hospice. She was born on Sept. 30, 1920, in Archbold, Ohio to the late Rev. Clarence and Elsie King and was raised in Pontiac, Michigan. She met and married her first husband of thirty-one years, Greg Anast; where they owned and operated the Star Cleaners. After Greg passed, Vera moved to Englewood in 1972 and worked at the True Value Hardware. There she met Roger Thomas and they were married Feb. 24, 1973, in the Green Street Methodist Church. She was a valued and beloved member of the Englewood United Methodist Church and a former Sunday School Superintendent.
Survivors include her loving husband of forty-eight years: Roger A. Thomas and a sister: Shirley Sommer of Torrance, California. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 12:30 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m. at the Englewood Community Funeral Home, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood, FL 34224. Interment will be on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sarasota National VA Cemetery. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com
