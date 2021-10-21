Veronica Sue (Horvei) Whitmarsh of West Des Moines, Iowa, formerly of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the age of 76 years old.
Sue was born in Mason City, Iowa on January 5, 1945, to Andrew John Horvei and Dorothy Carol (Harmon) Horvei of Lake Mills, Iowa. They soon moved to Charles City, Iowa, where Sue spent her childhood and young adulthood.
Sue attended the University of Northern Iowa, where she received a Bachelor of Arts in Teaching. It is also where she met Donald Whitmarsh. They were married in Charles City on August 11, 1968, and resided in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
While Don was continuing his education, they both taught in the South Tama County School District in Toledo, Iowa. Following, they moved to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where they welcomed their son, Brian.
The Whitmarsh family moved to Sioux Center, Iowa, where daughter Amanda joined the family. As the children got older, Sue returned to teaching, first with preschool and substitute teaching as well as working with special needs students.
When the children were out of the house, Sue and Don moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, in 2002, where they enjoyed a retirement in the sun, with fishing, swimming, and boating. While there, they attended the First Presbyterian Church.
Following Don’s passing in September of 2019, Sue moved back to Iowa in April of 2021. She lived at Cedar Ridge Village in West Des Moines, where she was able to enjoy much more family time. She enjoyed outings to Amanda’s house as well as visits from the grandkids.
Sue is survived by her loving children, Brian Whitmarsh (Marshall, Minnesota), Amanda Bjornson and husband Adam (West Des Moines, Iowa); and grandkids, Boden and Linden. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Don.
Visitation will be held at Hamilton’s on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines, IA on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or to an animal rescue.
