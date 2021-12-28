Victor H. Barber passed away at the age of 98 on December 19, 2021, in Ocala, Fla., leaving behind his wife of 75 years, Mary Barber (nee Mayer). His strength and integrity were second to none. He never complained but rather found opportunities to express gratitude.
Vic was proud to have served his country. In 1942, at age 18, he signed up for the Army Air Force Cadet Program. After training as a navigator/bombardier, he and his crew were assigned to the 451st Bomb Group - 724th Squadron based in Foggia, Italy. On his last mission (October 13, 1944), the B-24 he and his crew of ten flew was shot down over the Alps. After parachuting out, the surviving crew members were captured by the Hungarians. Vic's first POW camp was Stalag Luft III in Sagan (now Zagan, Poland). On January 27, 1945, Vic and other prisoners began a march that lasted two nights and three days, were then put on trains, and were ultimately imprisoned at Stalag VII-A in Moosburg, Germany. Vic spent over 6 months as a POW before being liberated by General Patton's 14th Armored Division on April 29, 1945. Second Lieutenant Victor H. Barber was awarded the POW and Purple Heart medals.
After the war, Vic returned to Peoria, Ill., and married his high school sweetheart Mary Mayer. He used the GI Bill to study accounting at Bradley University, and a CPA certification followed. In time he started his own CPA firm and led the firm with various partners over the years.
In the early 1950s, Vic contracted Polio. After much hard work, he was fortunate to regain strength and resume life. At the age of 40, in spite of war injuries and his bout with Polio, he picked up a tennis racket and enjoyed playing tennis well into his 80's. Vic loved his tennis!
In the late 1980s, Vic and Mary retired to North Port, Fla., where they made many new friends and enjoyed an active lifestyle for 25 years at La Casa Retirement Community. He provided introductory tennis instruction and held several offices on the community board of directors.
In addition to his wife Mary, Vic is survived by four children, Penny Davis (Lenny), Cyndy Barber-Mundt (Craig, deceased), Karen Wright (Byron Nesbitt), Brad Barber (Michael Borgg); eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas R. Barber, his mother, Beatrice Barber (nee Haney), and his only sibling Betty M. Wallace (nee Barber).
Vic will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in honor of his military service at a date yet to be determined.
