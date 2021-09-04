Victoria Ann Elizabeth (Galeone) Markowski, 76, of Port Charlotte, Florida, went to be with Jesus on August 26, 2021.
She was born on April 10, 1953, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Elizabeth Galeone and the late Emmanuel Galeone. Vickie was a member of First Alliance Church in Port Charlotte.
Victoria (Vickie) is survived by her beloved husband, Walter Anthony Markowski; brothers-in-law, Dr. William Markowski and Edward DiRugeris; sisters-in-law, Terri Markowski, Joanne DiRugeris, Peg Whitt and Tretha Galeone Miramant; nephews Jason Galeone, Eddie DiRugeris and Andre Whitt; nieces, Aurielle Marie Galeone, Dr. Lauren Baquet, Jessica DeAngelo, Kristy DeBlis and Leilani Whitt; cousins, Alison, Barbara and Connie. She was preceded in death by her brother, Anthony Jason Galeone; and cousins, Ricardo and Michael.
Family and friends are invited to attend Vickie’s Celebration of Eternity Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Samaritan’s Purse in Vickie Markowski’s name. “For God so loved the world that he gave His one and only Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life” John 3:16.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
