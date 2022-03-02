Our beloved mother, Victoria "Vicky" Cristina Quevedo de Pereira, passed away on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after many months of fighting for her life with all of her will.
She was born in Lima, Peru on March 13, 1944. She has two brothers, Miguel Quevedo Gianella and Juan Quevedo Gianella. She married the love of her life, Walter Pereira, on April 16, 1966 in Lima, Peru.
She attended Secretarial school in Lima and graduated with honors. She followed her beloved husband, Walter, to the United States in 1968 at the young age of 24. This was especially difficult since the only English that she knew was what she had learned in school. She immediately came to Punta Gorda, Florida. Vicky and Walter would start their own business in 1977, Inca Solar Heating and then Inca Solar Pools, which they both worked for over 30 years until Walter succumbed to his illness. It was their combined work ethic that made their business successful. Theirs was a team effort that one could only envy.
She leaves behind her children, daughter, Angela Naskale (Chris) and son, Walter John Pereira (Jacqueline). She also leaves behind her four grandchildren whom she adored, Victoria Nell Naskale, Christopher Daniel Naskale, Michael Walter Pereira, and Sophia Maria Pereira. Vicky's main objective in life was for her family to be together and love each other. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents, Juan Quevedo Gamboa and Victoria Cristina Gianella Company de Quevedo. Walter preceded her in death just hours before their 50th anniversary.
Services will be held this Saturday, March 5, 2022 Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home.
Viewing will be from 10:30 am to 11:45 am with a service at 12:00. The burial will be done immediately following at Restlawn Memorial Gardens and reception to follow.
