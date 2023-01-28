Victoria U Perez

Victoria Urbano Perez, age 98, passed away, January 24, 2023. She retired to Port Charlotte from the Philippines via Jersey City, New Jersey. Beloved wife of the late Gregorio T. Perez. Loving
mother of Vin (Dean) Bennett and grandmother to Alec. Preceded in death by her siblings Carmen Urbano, Vicente Urbano, and Alipio Comeo. She was born in Tanauan, Leyte Philippines, November 2, 1924. Vickie survived the terror of the Japanese occupation of the Philippines in WWII. She graduated from nursing at the University of the Philippines. Later emigrated to the US> Here, she not only raised her own family, she was entrusted with the future. As a nurse, she nurtured and cared for newborns at the Margaret Hague Hospital and later Jersey City Medical Center. She retired from there after over forty years of service. She was devoted to her family and not only knew the importance of creating memories; she enjoyed making them. Vickie was well traveled and shared stories and pictures of the new cultures she got to know. She hosted many family gatherings in her home where she welcomed not only all of her family but friends that became family. Eventually she moved to Pt. Charlotte. She was a woman of deep faith and was an active member of St. Max Catholic Church until her health made it too difficult. Today we celebrate a life well lived whose memories will be cherished forever.
