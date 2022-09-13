Vincent Francis Difini Jr

Vincent Francis Difini Jr, of Naples, Florida lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Born December 14, 1967, in Boston, Mass., he is the son of Vincent F Difini Sr and Enid E Difini (Flynn).

He was raised in Framingham, Mass., and after graduation from Marion High School attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and graduated with a BS degree in Landscape Architecture. He pursued this career for a number of years in Massachusetts before moving to Florida and essentially settling in Naples.

