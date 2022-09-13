Vincent Francis Difini Jr, of Naples, Florida lost his life in a motorcycle accident on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Born December 14, 1967, in Boston, Mass., he is the son of Vincent F Difini Sr and Enid E Difini (Flynn).
He was raised in Framingham, Mass., and after graduation from Marion High School attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and graduated with a BS degree in Landscape Architecture. He pursued this career for a number of years in Massachusetts before moving to Florida and essentially settling in Naples.
At the time of his death, he was a project manager at Sunny Grove Nursery in Fort Myers, Fla. He enjoyed computer gaming with his long-time friends, Rob, Sean, and Ken. He found pleasure in riding his Harley and spending time with his German Shepard dogs.
He is survived by his parents and his brother, John Difini (Colleen) and his sister, Elizabeth Kovalsky (John) nephews, Michael and Matthew Difini and Andrew Kovalsky, nieces, Kristina Difini and Abigail Kovalsky. He is also survived by stepsons, Mark Huffam, and Taylor Rowe.
He made the world a more beautiful place to live.
In lieu of flowers please make any gifts to Big Cypress German Shepard Rescue in Naples, Florida.
A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, September 18, 2022, from 2 until 4 at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda.
