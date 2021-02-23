Violet W. LaVecchia
Violet W. LaVecchia, 75, beloved wife, sister, and the most amazing aunt passed away unexpectedly early Wednesday morning, Jan. 13, 2021. Violet was born on Jan. 30, 1945, in Queens, New York, to Carl and Bertha (Roessling) Ballnus.
Violet attended William C. Bryant High School in Queens, New York, and studied at Rutgers School of Nursing. In 1965, Violet met and married the love of her life Charlie LaVecchia. Violet enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking at large gatherings and traveling as much as she could. Violet lived in New York most of her life and finally settled in Florida with her husband Charlie.
Violet was kind, loving and thoughtful and was always there to lend a sympathetic ear, a helping hand, or a shoulder to cry on to anyone in need. Violet loved all animals and supported the Human Society in every way she could. Violet often spoke very highly of those she knew at Anglers Resort & Oak Forest and how she felt blessed for having such loving neighbors and friends, who were more like family. Violet and Charlie were both incredibly happy in Florida.
Violet was predeceased by her loving husband of 52 years, Charlie on Feb. 23, 2017. Violet was also predeceased by her older brother Harry E. Ballnus in 1996, and sister, Iris P. McLoughlin in 2016.
Violet is survived by nieces: Robin McLoughlin, Angela Santillo, Elaine Columbo, Lisa Trombetta, Laura DiGioia, Marina LaVecchia. Nephews: Scott McLoughlin, Tracy McLoughlin, Vinny Acquista, Gioacchino LaVecchia. Cousins: Olga Stone and Carol Stone. Sisters-in-law: Connie Bassi and Maria Acquista. Plus, many great-nieces and nephews, lifelong friends, and her loving pet dog Lola.
Services will be held on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Saint Raphael Church, 770 Kilbourne Church, Englewood, Florida 34223.
Rest peacefully Aunt Violet. Give Uncle Charlie a big hug and a kiss for us.
