Saturday, August 6, 2022, Virginia Dayton Samsel passed away. Toni, as she was known to family and friends, had been fighting a recent but terminal cancer diagnosis for several months before The Lord called her Home. She passed peacefully and pain-free with her daughter Valerie at her side.

Toni is survived by her daughter Valerie, grandsons Todd, Blake, Mason, and Drew, granddaughters Erin and Rebecca, great-grandson's Gavin, Jude, Kyle, and Enoch, son-in-law Michael, and step-grandsons Matthew, James, and Phillip. We will miss her so much but celebrate she is now in the hands of The Lord and reunited in spirit with her children Bill, Jenifer, and Melissa.

