Saturday, August 6, 2022, Virginia Dayton Samsel passed away. Toni, as she was known to family and friends, had been fighting a recent but terminal cancer diagnosis for several months before The Lord called her Home. She passed peacefully and pain-free with her daughter Valerie at her side.
Toni is survived by her daughter Valerie, grandsons Todd, Blake, Mason, and Drew, granddaughters Erin and Rebecca, great-grandson's Gavin, Jude, Kyle, and Enoch, son-in-law Michael, and step-grandsons Matthew, James, and Phillip. We will miss her so much but celebrate she is now in the hands of The Lord and reunited in spirit with her children Bill, Jenifer, and Melissa.
Toni was 93 years old and lived a life dedicated to God, teaching, and music. She lived an exemplary life.
As a toddler, Toni began reciting memorized Bible passages on stage at church, having been taught by her mother. An accomplished musician, singer, and dancer, she entertained in many forms throughout her early years and into adulthood.
Toni was a teacher in the St Louis-area school system. In 1965, she began her teaching career in St Charles, MO. By 1967 she was employed by the Parkway School District in St Louis County, MO where she taught at Henry Elementary school until she retired in 1984.
Toni was very involved in her church music programs, often holding positions of Director of Music and Choir. She was a member of the KR and HH Chapters of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). In FL and MO, Suncoast Chorale and Venice Musicale. Her awards and accolades were numerous, and included the Arts and Cultural Alliance Muses Award 2000 Vocal Director, Suncoast Chorale Honorary Lifetime Member, Outstanding Excellence Award from the Cecilian Music Society and the Award Of Harmony from the Lemon Bay Chord Company. The "Toni Samsel Scholarship in Performing Arts for Voice, Instrument or Dance" in 2009 in her honor. Toni was still tap dancing well into her 80's and was invited to compete in the 2009 Ms. Missouri Sr. America Pageant in St. Louis.
On August 25th, Toni's remains were laid to rest at the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, Port Charlotte, Florida.
