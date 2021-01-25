Virginia F. Martin
Virginia F. Martin, of Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at home on Jan. 21, 2021. Virginia was born Jan. 18, 1939 in Florence, Alabama to the late Wesley R. Flynt and Pearl (England) Flynt. Virginia and her husband Don moved from Libertyville, Illinois to Old Hickory, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville after Don’s retirement in 1992. Virginia loved warm weather so much that they had purchased a condo on Manasota Key, Florida in 1987. They became full time Florida residents in 2009 after traveling between their homes in Tennessee and Florida for several years.
Virginia was a dental hygienist and enjoyed working with her patients, where she met Don, the love of her life. She decided to leave her profession so that she could be at home to raise her family. Virginia had a beautiful smile and a positive attitude that would light up a room. She was an active and passionate bridge player. She loved walking on the beach picking up shells for her shell art, boating, bowling, leading the water aerobics group, playing Mexican Train Dominoes and pool parties at their home in Libertyville. She enjoyed Trop Rock music, especially Jimmy Buffett and being a member of Parrot Head Clubs. She attended Meeting of the Minds parrot head conventions in Key West which is where the family spent Christmas and New Years for the past 25 years. She liked to cook and would make delicious meals for her family and friends to enjoy, a favorite was her seafood dishes which she perfected while living in New Orleans. She loved spending time with friends, enjoyed traveling on Don’s company trips and coaching her daughter’s softball/soccer teams. She was proud to serve on the Board of Riverside Foundation in Lincolnshire, Illinois, a non-profit charitable organization as well as working with Welcome Wagon and Meals On Wheels.
Virginia is survived by her loving family, her husband of nearly 60 years, Don Martin of Englewood, her son Eric F. (Lori) Martin of South Barrington, Illinois, Tonya L. Martin (Lenny Hackl) of Wauconda, Illinois. Her grandchildren Chase Martin of Dallas, Texas, and Carly Martin of Naperville, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two sisters Dorothy (Flynt) O’Bryant and Jeanette (Flynt) Wylie.
She will be missed by all of those who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date both in Florida and in Illinois. Friends may visit online at, www.lemonbayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.