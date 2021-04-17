Walter Dale Beeles
Walter “Dale” Beeles, 82, lifetime resident of Arcadia, Florida, passed away April 8, 2021, at the Bayfront Healthcare in Punta Gorda.
He was born Oct. 18, 1938, in Arcadia to Walter W. and Violet (nee Martin) Beeles. He served his country in the United States Army and worked 32 years at Tinsley’s IGA, retiring as the meat manager.
He was a member of the North Hillsborough Baptist Church and enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. He will be remembered for being a caring person as well as for his wisecracking jokes. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jessie M. Beeles; children, Tami and Bryon Jewell, Walter Deland and Kristin Beeles, Stacy and Steve Rickard; sisters, Lynn Toelle Vandever and Michelle Gaylord; grandchildren, Ryan and Tony Rader, Holly Jones, Sloan and Kenny Eldell, Steven Jewell, Corey Callahan, Zackery and Jillian Beeles, Shelby and Bo Bianco, Kimberly Cooley and Joshua Rickard; 16 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a great deal of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Zondra Casady.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at his favorite place, “Beeles Pond” at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021.
