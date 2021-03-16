Walter “Jay” Jacob Hank, Jr.

Walter “Jay” Jacob Hank, Jr., of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on March 1, 2021, at the age of 66.

He was originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Duquesne University. He was a Certified Public Accountant and a partner in Hank and Associates, P.C. Jay was loved by his family and friends and will be forever missed.

Jay was preceded in death by his father, Walter Jacob Hank, II, his mother, Bertha Grace Arensberg Hank, his aunt E. Janis Hank and his uncle, George “Cliff” Hank. He is survived by his aunt, Elizabeth “Betty” L. Hank, his sister, Kathy Rulong (Roger), his nephews, Matthew Rulong, Geoffrey Rulong (Gretchen), his niece, Carolyn Mattock (Tim) and his great nieces and nephews, Emeline Rulong, Alba Rulong, Winston Rulong, Grace Mattock, Marc Rulong, and Gwendolyn Mattock.

