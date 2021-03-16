Walter “Jay” Jacob Hank, Jr.
Walter “Jay” Jacob Hank, Jr., of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on March 1, 2021, at the age of 66.
He was originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and a graduate of Duquesne University. He was a Certified Public Accountant and a partner in Hank and Associates, P.C. Jay was loved by his family and friends and will be forever missed.
Jay was preceded in death by his father, Walter Jacob Hank, II, his mother, Bertha Grace Arensberg Hank, his aunt E. Janis Hank and his uncle, George “Cliff” Hank. He is survived by his aunt, Elizabeth “Betty” L. Hank, his sister, Kathy Rulong (Roger), his nephews, Matthew Rulong, Geoffrey Rulong (Gretchen), his niece, Carolyn Mattock (Tim) and his great nieces and nephews, Emeline Rulong, Alba Rulong, Winston Rulong, Grace Mattock, Marc Rulong, and Gwendolyn Mattock.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.