Wanda Lora Toussaint

Wanda Toussaint (born Wanda Lora Mackey), passed on the night of Hurricane Ian, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. She was born in Gadsden, Ala., to Rawls & Bernice Mackey and moved to Florida with her parents at the age of 12.

After her marriage in 1954 to Francis Bayard Toussaint, she moved to Punta Gorda in 1962 for Bayard to take the job as Manager of the Babcock Ranch. Wanda worked for the Babcock Florida Company for 17 years as their secretary and bookkeeper and later for the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce before they had to move to Lake Placid when Hurricane Charley took their home. They had two children, Andre' Toussaint (1959-2010) and Renee Toussaint (1963--husband, Carson Reid).


