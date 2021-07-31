Wayne Murray Schlemmer, 82, of North Port, Florida, and formerly of Somerset, Massachusetts, departed this earth on Monday, July 19, 2021. Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, to the late Clifford and Elizabeth (Murray) Schlemmer, Wayne graduated from Somerset High School in 1957, and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts.
In February, 1962, Wayne was drafted into the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam war. He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 29th Artillery, XIII U.S. Army Corps and honorably discharged in January, 1968 as an SPC-4.
Wayne married his beloved wife, Ora A. Toledo in 1965 and made their home in Somerset, Massachusetts, until her passing. Wayne later married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis A. Oliveira and moved to North Port, Florida, in 2004. Phyllis preceded him in death in 2010.
Wayne loved the water and could be found boating and fishing when he wasn’t bowling or golfing with his many friends. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans and a proud member of the American Veterans Post FL-0132, the Port Charlotte American Legion Post 0110, the Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks Lodge 2606, and the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 764. Wayne was a 60-year Master Mason, having been a member of the Massasoit-Narragansett Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Fall River, Massachusetts.
Wayne was a devoted father to Dean Matthew Schlemmer of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Kristopher Michael Schlemmer of Seattle, Washington. He is also survived by his stepson, Alfred Oliveira; and his wife, Monique, of Fall River, Massachusetts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at the North Port Moose Lodge 764. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, the Wounded Warriors Project, or the SPCA.
