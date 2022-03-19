Wilbur Gene "Peewee" Bennett passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at his home in Port Charlotte, Fla. Born January 27, 1950 in Lake City, Fla. To Johnnie David and Elloise Bennett, he was the youngest of six children. Peewee, his brother Joe, and mom and dad moved from Lake City to Punta Gorda in 1965, where he met and became the best of friends with Frankie Jones. He loved fishing and spending weekends at the shack in Bulls Bay with friends and family and it is where he wishes to have his ashes placed.
Peewee graduated from Charlotte High and after graduation, he went on to become an Electrician and Owner of Quality Electric. He was a Master Black Belt and Instructor in Tae Kwon Do at the Korean Martial Arts Academy in North Port in the 1980's. Peewee was also a coach for the Charlotte Warriors Pop Warner Football Team. Peewee will be sorely missed by all that knew him and especially his two grandkids, Kendell and Kole, who loved their "Little Papa" with all their hearts.
Peewee loved the Georgia Bulldogs. And if he could... I'm sure his last words would be, "How bout them Dawgs!!!!"
He is survived by his sons, Justin Bennett, and Bryan (Tiffany) Bennett and stepson, Michael Chandler; brother, Joe (Jackie) Bennett; and grandkids, Kendell and Kole Bennett; and numerous nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Johnnie David and Elloise Bennett; brother, David Bennett; sisters, Shirley Garrison, Martha Brooks, and Carolyn Coleman; and his beloved daughter, Staci Bennett.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned for later this spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; 3507 Frontage Rd., Tampa, FL 33607.
