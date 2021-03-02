Wilfred “Norm" Cadieux
Wilfred “Norm” Cadieux, 95, a resident of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on Feb. 27, 2021, at Englewood Community Hospital in Englewood, Florida.
Born in Fall River, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Wilfred and Mabel (Gaboury) Cadieux. Norm was a US Navy Veteran of World War II having served in the Navy on the U.S.S. FRANKLIN. He was proud of his service to his country and often attended FRANKLIN reunions.
Prior to retiring, Norm worked as a Master Mechanic at Hascon Industries in Taunton. Soon after his retirement, Norm and his wife moved to Tiverton, Rhode Island, where they owned a house on Fogland Beach. Norm was very active in beach life and loved his water sports. He was an avid cyclist and on more than one occasion participated in the Century Race. In the late 1990s, Norm and Irene moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, where he embraced his new community making lots of new friends. He truly enjoyed his time in Florida where he could take long trips exploring on his bicycle all year round. He continued his bike rides until shortly before his death. He loved playing in his yard: mowing, gardening, and feeding his birds; visiting his neighbors on his tractor; and spending lots of time in his hobby room. Norm will be missed by all.
Norm is survived by his wife of 70 years, Irene Costa Cadieux, and their three children; his daughter Patricia Walker and her husband Kenneth, his son Michael Cadieux and his wife Tracy, and his daughter Renie Hamman and her husband Jim; five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; a sister, Jeannette, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his other six siblings.
A family memorial service will be held in Massachusetts this summer.
Donations in Norm’s name can be made to: The Naval Institute Foundation, 291 Wood Road, Beach Hall, Annapolis, MD 21402 / https://www.usni.org/donate or to the National or a State Audubon Society.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
