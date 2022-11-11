William "Bill" Elbert Andreu, age 74, of Iron City, Georgia passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, in the Donalsonville Hospital.
Mr. Andreu was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 26, 1948 to William Elbert Andreu, Sr. and Patricia Louise Richmond Andreu. Mr. Andreu was a retired deputy sheriff with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He wrote safety and crime prevention for the sheriff's office and was an advisor for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Explorer Post. He was an Emergency Medical Technician, security for Major League Baseball, school resource officer for Seminole County Elementary School, and a parapro for Miller County Elementary School. He was a member of the National Fraternal Order of Police where he served as Union President and State Legislative Representative. He was on the Board of Directors for the Homeless Coalition, For the Love of Kids, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Special Olympics; member of the Kiwanis International, the Lion's Club, the Southwest Florida Outdoors Men's Association; and the Seminole County Young Farmers Association.
Mr. Andreu is survived by his wife, Rachelle Kidd Andreu; his children, Melanie Bailey and her husband Sam, Melissa Turney and her husband Paul, Earnest "Buddy" Read, his brother, Robert Andreu and his wife Velma; his sister, Teresa Ford and her husband Scott; his grandchildren, Samantha Bailey, Garrett Bailey, Thomas Turney, Angel Groves, Sabrina Turney, Hunter Read, and Rachelle Read; and his great granddaughter, Erietta Groves. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, William Elbert Andreu, Sr. and step-mother, Bessie Powell Andreu.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the Congregational Church of Christ in Punta Gorda, Florida with Rev. Bill Klossner officiating.
Another memorial service will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 10:00 AM at the chapel of Evans-Skipper Funeral Home in Donalsonville, Georgia with Rev. David Williams officiating.
