William "Bill" Elbert Andreu, age 74, of Iron City, Georgia passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022, in the Donalsonville Hospital.

Mr. Andreu was born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 26, 1948 to William Elbert Andreu, Sr. and Patricia Louise Richmond Andreu. Mr. Andreu was a retired deputy sheriff with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He wrote safety and crime prevention for the sheriff's office and was an advisor for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Explorer Post. He was an Emergency Medical Technician, security for Major League Baseball, school resource officer for Seminole County Elementary School, and a parapro for Miller County Elementary School. He was a member of the National Fraternal Order of Police where he served as Union President and State Legislative Representative. He was on the Board of Directors for the Homeless Coalition, For the Love of Kids, Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Special Olympics; member of the Kiwanis International, the Lion's Club, the Southwest Florida Outdoors Men's Association; and the Seminole County Young Farmers Association.


