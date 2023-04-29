William (Bill) D. Noel died on April 24 in his wife's loving arms after a long battle with C.O.P.D. And vocal cord cancer. He was born on May 15, 1940, in davenport, Iowa to William D noel and Velvetta Hess. He lived on the family farm in Long Grove, Iowa until he was 18 and then moved to Davenport. He served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965 in Fort Lewis, Washington. Just before going into the service, he married Mary Decker. After the service he and Mary moved to Bettendorf where he worked for metropolitan life. Not liking the Iowa winters, he moved his family to port charlotte, Florida. That is where he began what would be his move into the radio broadcasting business. He hosted "charlotte county speaks" where listeners called in with various topics for discussion. He became news director for WEEJ radio and decided to make a run for charlotte county commission. He was elected to the charlotte county commission from 1988 to 1992 where he served as commission vice chairman and chairman. He was a member of the YMCA "Y's Men's" club, Royal Order of Ponce de Leon conquistadors, Charlotte Citizens Against Pollution (CCAP) and various other civic groups. It is during this time he met and married his wife, Karen. After leaving the commission he was part owner of heartland broadcasting where he worked until retiring in 2004. Upon Karen's retirement he moved to the villages where he enjoyed playing men's day golf and golfing with his Iowa golfing group. He is survived by his wife, Karen; daughters Michele (Doug) Campbell, Abington, Massachusetts; Melissa (Daniel) Prusinski, Arcadia, Florida; stepsons Christopher (Tracy) Peron, Asheville, North Carolina; and Curtis (Tara) Peron, Port Charlotte, Florida. Brother, Jeromee (Connie), Long Grove, Iowa; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 12:00pm-1:00pm with a service to follow at Hiers-Baxley life event center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162.
