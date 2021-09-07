William “Bill” F. Duffy, 73, of Port Charlotte, Florida died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Bayfront Health-Port Charlotte.
Bill was born March 21, 1948 in New York City, New York to the late Thomas and Kathleen (McGarrigle) Duffy. He was U.S. Army disabled veteran of the Vietnam War. Bill was a Catholic and a member of Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) Chapter No. 82 of Port Charlotte.
Survived by his loving family, two daughters; Jennifer (Michael) DeMaio of Port Charlotte, and Julie (Stephen) Kisha of Orlando, Fla., two sisters; Elizabeth (Curt) Richardson and Patricia (Eugene) Tanaka, two brothers; Patrick (Dawn) Duffy and Bon (Alicia) Duffy, five grandchildren; Miranda, Amber, Owen, Liam, and Jude. He was also affectionately known as Uncle “Bill” to his many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11a.m., followed by Funeral Services at 11 a.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Interment with full military honors will be held later at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA.
Memorial contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to D.A.V. Chapter #82, 1232 Market Circle Unit B2, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
