William Calhoun McAnly Jr. passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 60.
Cal was the son of William Calhoun McAnly Sr. and Bettie (Peck) McAnly. Cal was born in Arcadia, Florida on December 19, 1961. He graduated from Lely High School in Naples, Fla., in 1979. He attended Florida Southern College in Lakeland and graduated in 1983 with a business degree. Cal was a bookkeeper for his father's engineering firm in Naples, Florida for many years. He was of the Methodist denomination. Cal was an avid reader and loved listening to audiobooks on history and sports, but nothing surpassed his love for his family. He was kind to all and a source of strength and resilience to his family.
Cal was preceded in death by his father, William Calhoun McAnly Sr, paternal grandparents William E. McAnly and Margaret Hickman McAnly, maternal grandparents Robert L. Peck and Helen Self Peck, and Uncle James H. McAnly. Cal is survived by his mother, Bettie Peck McAnly; Aunts Mary Ester Parker, Kerry Wegner (Peter); sister Elizabeth Bohan (Tim); nieces Amy Bohan, Laura Dowling (Thomas), Sara Brown (Grayson); nephew Thomas Bohan (Jamie); great-nieces Saylor Bohan, Gwin Dowling and great-nephew Liam Bohan.
A memorial service will be held at llam on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring with Reverend Jim Critchley as the officiant.
Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home.
