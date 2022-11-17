William Calhoun McAnly Jr.

William Calhoun McAnly Jr. passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at the age of 60.

Cal was the son of William Calhoun McAnly Sr. and Bettie (Peck) McAnly. Cal was born in Arcadia, Florida on December 19, 1961. He graduated from Lely High School in Naples, Fla., in 1979. He attended Florida Southern College in Lakeland and graduated in 1983 with a business degree. Cal was a bookkeeper for his father's engineering firm in Naples, Florida for many years. He was of the Methodist denomination. Cal was an avid reader and loved listening to audiobooks on history and sports, but nothing surpassed his love for his family. He was kind to all and a source of strength and resilience to his family.


Load entries