William Balogh, 89, of Englewood, Fla., formerly of Vermilion, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Bill was born February 13, 1933 to William and Grace Balogh. He graduated from Lorain High Class of 1951-B where he was class president. On March 7, 1953, he married Dorothy Kramer. They were married 63 years until Dot's passing in 2016. They raised 4 children on beloved Horsefeathers Farm in Vermilion Township. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He retired from the Ford Motor Co. Lorain, Ohio after 30 years. He graduated from Elyria Business College and was a tax preparer for 34 years. He served as the Vermilion Township Clerk and was a life member of the VFW. He was a 4-H advisor.
He enjoyed gardening, bowling, the lottery, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. He (and Dot) wintered in Florida since 1998 until he moved there in 2019 where he enjoyed all of his friends and activities at Deer Creek Park and boating and fishing with son, Bill
He is survived by children Lori (Art) Kelm of Vermilion, Bill (Debbie) of Englewood, Terri (James) Helbig of Vermilion, and Beth (Al) Baker of Lorain, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, brother Butch and sisters Kathryn and Sandra.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and sister, Sherry.
Memorial services will be held on July 28, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church of Southwest Florida, 1379 McCall Rd S Englewood, where Bill was a charter member. Pastor Brian Albrecht will officiate.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Bill's name to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Southwest Florida's building fund.
