William Dean Minor

William Dean Minor, 86 of Placida, Fla., and formerly of Old Saybrook, Conn., and Madison, Conn., died peacefully at Sunset Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center in Venice, Fla., on Friday, August 5, 2022, surrounded by his children.

Bill had a passion for teaching, writing, poetry and history. He spent 34 years teaching English in the Guilford and Madison, Conn., school systems. Bill spent many happy hours exploring book shops throughout New England, New York City and Key West, Fla. Bill had a keen interest in the Minor heritage, and was a member of the Thomas Minor Society. He joyfully attended many Thomas Minor reunions including his favorite trip to Chew Magna, England for the 400th birthday of Thomas Minor. He loved building things, working in the garden, taking care of the birds on his Florida property, golf, and helping at the local Arts Center. He was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.

