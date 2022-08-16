William Dean Minor, 86 of Placida, Fla., and formerly of Old Saybrook, Conn., and Madison, Conn., died peacefully at Sunset Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center in Venice, Fla., on Friday, August 5, 2022, surrounded by his children.
Bill had a passion for teaching, writing, poetry and history. He spent 34 years teaching English in the Guilford and Madison, Conn., school systems. Bill spent many happy hours exploring book shops throughout New England, New York City and Key West, Fla. Bill had a keen interest in the Minor heritage, and was a member of the Thomas Minor Society. He joyfully attended many Thomas Minor reunions including his favorite trip to Chew Magna, England for the 400th birthday of Thomas Minor. He loved building things, working in the garden, taking care of the birds on his Florida property, golf, and helping at the local Arts Center. He was loved by all, and will be greatly missed.
Bill is survived by his children Kimberly Ann Weigel (Minor) and William Dean Minor, Jr., and his grandchildren Sarah Minor, Daniel Minor, Olivia Weigel, Kathleen Alvarez, Emma Audie, Brinna Alasso, and his great-grandchildren Mel, Logan and Keira Alvarez.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann Minor (Reshenk), his brother Lloyd W. Minor, Jr (Bink), and his parents Lloyd W. Minor and Mildred E. Minor (Goodale).
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 20th at 10 a.m., at Doolittle Funeral Home, 14 Old Church Street, Middletown, CT. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown, CT. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
