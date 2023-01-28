William Everett Crites, 94, of Punta Gorda, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

He was born on January 21, 1928 in Saginaw, MI. He married Lois A. Gohm on September 15, 1951. She proceeded him in death. Together they have three children, Nancy Pfruender (Richard), Deb Bowman (Paul), and David Crites; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He leaves a sister Wilma Bailey of Lake, MI; sister-in-law Evelyn Fickel, of North Port, FL and many wonderful nieces and nephews.


Load entries