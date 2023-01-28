William Everett Crites, 94, of Punta Gorda, FL went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
He was born on January 21, 1928 in Saginaw, MI. He married Lois A. Gohm on September 15, 1951. She proceeded him in death. Together they have three children, Nancy Pfruender (Richard), Deb Bowman (Paul), and David Crites; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He leaves a sister Wilma Bailey of Lake, MI; sister-in-law Evelyn Fickel, of North Port, FL and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
A WWII Veteran, Bill served from February 6, 1946 - December 22, 1947 in the US Navy. A Korean War Veteran, he served in the US Marines with recon company and was battle wounded near Seoul, Korea on September 26, 1950.
Among his 13 decorations for service, Marine Crites was awarded the Purple Heart, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation with two stars, Good Conduct Medal, Select Service Medal, WWII Victory Medal, National Defense Medal, Korean Services Medal with four stars, Korean Presidential Unit Citation, United Nations Medal, the ROK Korea Service War Medal, the Wounded Warrior Medal, and a Congressional Recognition Award.
He was an expert rifle and pistol shot and a trained combat swimmer. He was honorably discharged after four years of service with the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Bill retired from the City of Midland, MI in 1989, after 24 years of service as a Certified Building Inspector and a Certified Plans Examiner. He was the President of the Building Officials Conference of Michigan from 1980-1981.
Bill and Lois moved from Michigan to Punta Gorda in 1999. For 25 years, he served as a Chaplin in the Royal Rangers- a Christian boys organization affiliated with the Assembly of God Church.
He served as the adjutant of the Marine Corps League Post 756, Punta Gorda, FL for 10 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and trapping.
