William Edward Kinney, III
William Edward Kinney, III , was born to William Edward Kinney, Jr. and Frieda P. (Garvis) Kinney on Feb. 17, 1933, in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Bill grew up in Jersey City, attended PS#24 & PS#15 and graduated from Henry Snyder High School in June 1950. He developed a lifelong interest in photography. Bill proudly served in the US Navy, before being honorably discharged in 1955. He earned the Good Conduct Medal, Navy Occupation Medal (Europe) and the National Defense Service Medal for his service. Upon returning to civilian life in 1955, he regained employment at Colgate-Palmolive in the oral products research department and participated in the early development of fluoride toothpaste while pursuing his BBA degree in accountancy and business administration from Pace College, New York City. He then moved into office administration and supervised the installation of leading-edge office systems and procedures at the, then new, Colgate-Palmolive Research Center in Piscataway, New Jersey. In 1966, Bill joined Amerada Hess Corporation and assumed responsibility for installation and implementing all office services systems in their new headquarters office building in Woodbridge, New Jersey. In 1969, he joined the growing international CPA and consulting firm of Peat, Marwick, Mitchell & Co. Bill retired from Peat, Marwick, now known as KPMG, LLP in 1996 as Director of Administration & Personnel with 27 years of service. In addition to his employment, Bill achieved the professional designation, Certified Administrative Manager in 1972. Earlier, in 1963, Bill had joined the Administrative Management Society (AMS) to reflect the direction of the office systems movement. He ultimately became International President/CEO of AMS in 1981. In that capacity, he became a founder of the Administrative Management Society Foundation for research into evolving office systems. He was named “Manager of the Year” in 1985 for the NY/NJ/PA metro area by AMS. A former resident of Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Piscataway and Warren Township, New Jersey, Bill met his wife Barbara in New Jersey and they retired to Punta Gorda Isles, Florida in 1997 to pursue their love of boating on a year-round basis. They were members of the United States Power Squadrons, as well as members of the PGI Civic Association; former members of the Cruising Club of PGI; founding members of the Mariners of PGI; past members of CHYC and past members of St. Andrews South Golf Club. Bill was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a member of B.P.O. Elks # 2606 of Punta Gorda and The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.
Bill was predeceased by his parents and his first wife, Ann (Gioco) of North Andover, Massachusetts, and his sister Anita McGough of North Carolina.
He is survived by his beloved wife Barbara, of Punta Gorda, Florida; his daughters Susan and Kathryn; his son Steven in California, and three grandsons, Jeffrey, Christopher, and Andrew, in New Jersey. His sister, Miriam Doherty resides in North Carolina.
Private burial with military honors will take place in Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice.
