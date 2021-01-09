William F. Reed, Jr.
William F. Reed, Jr., born Feb. 7, 1943, died Nov. 30, 2020.
Wanda Lee Reed born Dec. 2, 1943, died Oct. 17, 2020. They were 15 years old when they met. The term soulmate seems to be an overused cliche but in the case of Bill and Wanda, it’s a perfect description. Bill went into the Army, Wanda started her cosmetology career. After Bill returned from the Army, the couple married in 1963 starting a family. Firstborn Amy, then son, William F. III.
They moved from Wadsworth, Ohio, to Englewood in the early 1970s.
Bill worked for Storer Cable TV for years until the Sea called, getting a captain’s license and becoming a popular Charter dive boat captain in the area until he retired.
Wanda always worked as a stylist, owning her own salon, and then later working for Lannie’s then Maudie’s’ hair design. She was still working until the closing due to the pandemic.
Wanderlust, making the most of their DASH!!
Scuba diving, motorcycle riding, camping, skydiving, pilot, stock car racing, hot dog stand, chicken raising, crafting, kayaking, bowling, hot air ballooning, white water rafting, bungee jumping, trip to Germany, and camping in Alaska, and participating in the Arcadia Rodeo.
Members of VFW, Moose Riders, Amvets of Arcadia, BPW, Greenpeace, Sierra Club, American Legion, United Methodist Church.
They leave their children, Amy and Bill; their daughter-in-law, Kimberlee Reed. Their most beloved and dearest grandchildren, Emily, Sarah (Kyle), Bill IV; also Boomer and Lucky; and a whole lot of friends and clientele.
The couple will be interned at Sarasota Veterans Memorial Gardens to be announced later.
Together Forever and Always.
