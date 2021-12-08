William Francis Roemler

William (Bill) Francis Roemler of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away at the age of 78 on Thursday, December 2, 2021, and has joined his Lord and Savior.
Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he attended Wyoming High School and later graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management. While attending Wyoming High School Bill became an avid golfer, a sport he played for many years. Bill later developed a passion for sailing, a pastime he shared with his loving wife, children, and friends for many years. His passion for sailing eventually led him to Punta Gorda, Fl where he lived out his dreams of sailing wherever he wanted whenever he wanted.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Gwendoline Roemler. He is survived by his wife Jan Roemler; his daughter Laura Wilhite, her spouse Pat Wilhite and grandson Brandon Wilhite as well as his son Doug Roemler, his spouse Sarah Roemler and grandchildren, Izzy Roemler, Madi Roemler, and Will Roemler.
We will honor Bill's life by remembering his love of family, his faith in our Lord and Savior which sustained him these many years, and the friendships he held dear to his heart as a true blessing. His love of life and honesty and integrity were a blueprint for how life should be lived. His wit, wisdom, and humor anchored us in our lives, and we will miss him dearly.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.