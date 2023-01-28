William George Miller

William "Bill" Miller, 71, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Bill was born to Marvin and Luella Miller in St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday, May 8, 1951. He graduated Iowa State University as a Chemical Engineer and was published for his work maximizing efficiencies in oil refining. He was sought after by many independent oil companies and was responsible for the rebuilding of 4 refineries over his career.


Load entries