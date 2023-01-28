William George Miller

William "Bill" Miller, 71, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Bill was born to Marvin and Luella Miller in St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday, May 8, 1951. He graduated Iowa State University as a Chemical Engineer and was published for his work maximizing efficiencies in oil refining. He was sought after by many independent oil companies and was responsible for the rebuilding of 4 refineries over his career.
Bill and his wife Carol enjoyed boating for many years. They completed the "Great Loop" in one year living aboard their yacht while circumnavigating the eastern half of the US and Canada in 2012. Bill was an avid golfer, a craftsman and carpenter. He learned from his father and passed his knowledge and skills to his children. He was a loving husband and father and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Bill was predeceased by his parents and his sister Mary.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Carol, his children, Betsy West, Joe Miller, Sam Miller and 2 stepdaughters, Bonnie Reinke and Christy Herbert. Grandchildren Julian Miller, Duncan and Cavan West, Violet, and Mabel Miller; a brother John Miller and sister Janet Bahr.
Services are planned for Bill at later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be made to the Peace River Wildlife Center or a charity of your choice.
Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
