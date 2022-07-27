William James Stiver

William J. (Bill) Stiver 87 of Englewood Florida passed away on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022, in Englewood Florida.
Bill was born in Salem Ohio to Eugene & Roma Stiver (Degnan) on May 26th 1935
He graduated from Denby High School in Detroit Michigan in 1953 and went on to earn his bachelor's degree in Economics at Eastern Michigan University in 1960.
Bill worked as a Sales Manager for Inland Container and Weyerhaeuser Corporation prior to relocating his family to Englewood in 1973 and opening Stiver's Tire & Auto.
Baseball and Softball were very important parts of Bills life. He played college baseball at Eastern Michigan and played, coached and umpired baseball and softball his entire adult life until his recent retirement. Bill was the consummate volunteer. He was a Board Member and President of the Non-Profit Englewood Area Youth Baseball for some 40 years and spent most of his time volunteering at the park. In 2011 Bill was honored for his efforts by being inducted into the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets, in honor of his service to the area's youth. In 2015 Bill was selected as Grand Marshall of the Englewood Pioneer Days Parade. He was a past member of the Sarasota County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Englewood Rotary Club, Englewood Elks Lodge #2378 and the ASA Umpires Association. He enjoyed Midget Race Cars and could often be found watching reruns of the television series Blue Bloods.
Bill is survived by his Ex-wife and lifelong friend Carolee Hanson, Son William E Stiver (Carla) of Englewood Florida, Daughters Linda Hanrahan (Mike) of Englewood Florida and Shelley (Gary) Brannon of Venice Florida, Grand Daughter Nicole Stiver and Grandsons Ryan Hanrahan, Justin Stiver (Kim), Ben Brannon (Lauren), Casey Hanrahan (Lauren), Alec Stiver (Hannah) and Chris Brannon (Deanna), Thirteen Great Grandchildren and one Great, Great Grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his Father Eugene, Mother Roma and Infant Son Jimmy.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, August 28th 1:00 PM at the Englewood Sports Complex.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to:
LBSR Rotary Foundation, 850 South River Road, Englewood, Florida 34223. For the benefit of Englewood Area Youth Baseball.
