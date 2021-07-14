William John McGinnis Jr., of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2021, under the loving care of Solaris HealthCare in Port Charlotte. He was 75 years old.
William was born on Jan. 11, 1946, to William and Catherine (Ginnilly) McGinnis Sr in Philadelphia, Pa. He graduated from LaSalle University and earned a master’s degree from Rutgers University in 1980.
William worked as a labor arbitrator and in 1987, he and Susan (Gleeson) moved from Long Beach Island, N.J., to Venice, Fla. They married a year later and enjoyed the Florida lifestyle ever since.
William was a proud member of the Army ROTC and Republican National Committee. He held a seat on the Republican Executive Board of Sarasota County. He also served in President Ronald Regan’s administration as chair of the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA).
William collected military miniatures and was an avid reader, but his greatest love of all was spending time with his family and friends.
William was predeceased by his parents, William and Catherine and daughter, Jean Marie McGinnis. He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Susan McGinnis; son, William (Andrea) McGinnis of Southern N.J.; daughters, Colleen (Brian) Gorman of Malvern, PA and Erin (Tony) Cerminara of New Brunswick, NJ; and brother, Brian McGinnis of Venice, Fla. (formerly of Philadelphia, Pa.).
Visitations will be held at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 2 p.m.–4 p.m., and 6 p.m.–8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 211 W Charlotte Avenue, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. An escorted procession will lead family and friends from the church to Charlotte Memorial Cemetery for the final committal and all are invited to join the family immediately after for a reception to celebrate William’s life inside the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in William’s name to Solaris HealthCare, 4000 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte, FL 33980; the American Parkinson Disease Association, www.apdaparkinson.org/; or Tidewell Hospice of Port Charlotte, www.tidewellfoundation.org/donate/.
Arrangements entrusted to Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33980. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
