William L. Weiss

BEACON – William Lawrence Weiss, 86, a resident of Hopewell Junction since 1993 and previously of Venice, FL and the Bronx, died on April 23, 2023 at home.

Born on May 15, 1936 in New York City, he was the son of the late William Weiss and grandson of the late Caroline Weiss. On June 20, 1964 in the Bronx, he married the love of his life Elizabeth (Ruth) Weiss who predeceased him in 2019 after 55 years of marriage.


   
Load entries