William (Bill) Leonard Hill
William Hill of Englewood, Florida, and Cape May, New Jersey passed away on April 18, 2021 at the age 85. Bill was born in Hazelton, Pennsylavania on Nov. 3, 1935, and moved to Delaware County where he attended Upper Darby High School, meeting his future wife, Jean, and graduating in 1954. After serving in the US Army, Bill married Jean and began a 35-year career at General Electric, rising from the mailroom to president of the Management Association and overseeing the installation of electrical infrastructure in China. After retirement, Bill spent his winters in Englewood, Florida and summers in Cape May, New Jersey playing golf and spending time with family and friends.
Bill was a loyal fan of Penn State football and Phila. sports teams his entire life. Bill was an active member First Presbyterian Church of Cape May, Englewood Methodist Church, and the Springfield-Hanby PA Lodge 767 of the Freemasons. Bill will be dearly missed by his family and many friends across the country.
Beloved husband of 61 years and high school sweetheart of the recently departed Jean Louise (nee Pennick); devoted father of Deborah (Joseph) Miller of Wilmington, Delaware, Cynthia (Michael Schlitt) Hill of Haddonfield, New Jersey and William II (Linda) Hill of Media, Pennsylvania: loving grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of two; dear brother of recently departed Selina McArdle (nee Hill).
Services for Bill will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bill may be made online at: www.PennMedicine.org/Hospice-donate. Checks may be made payable to “Penn Medicine” and mailed to: Kelly McBride, Penn Hospice Development, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Kindly include William Hill on the memo line.
Arrangements by Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, Haddonfield, NJ.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.