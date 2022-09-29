(William) Lyle Rea of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed unexpectedly and peacefully in Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

Lyle was born June 29, 1940, in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada. After completing local schooling, he graduated from the University of Toronto (now known as the University of Guelph) as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1962. He also earned a Certified Management Accountant designation in 1975. Lyle opened a rural Veterinary practice in Wakaw, Saskatchewan, Canada where he practiced for 7 years. In 1970, he relocated to Orangeville, Ontario, where he was employed by TUCO (the animal health division of the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company). In 1987, he was transferred to the head office of Upjohn Pharmaceutical in Kalamazoo, Mich. During his tenure with Upjohn, he rose to become Vice President of Animal Health for the Asia Pacific region.


