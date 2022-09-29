(William) Lyle Rea of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed unexpectedly and peacefully in Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Lyle was born June 29, 1940, in Smiths Falls, Ontario, Canada. After completing local schooling, he graduated from the University of Toronto (now known as the University of Guelph) as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1962. He also earned a Certified Management Accountant designation in 1975. Lyle opened a rural Veterinary practice in Wakaw, Saskatchewan, Canada where he practiced for 7 years. In 1970, he relocated to Orangeville, Ontario, where he was employed by TUCO (the animal health division of the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company). In 1987, he was transferred to the head office of Upjohn Pharmaceutical in Kalamazoo, Mich. During his tenure with Upjohn, he rose to become Vice President of Animal Health for the Asia Pacific region.
He retired in 1998, and moved to Punta Gorda, Fla., in 2003. In retirement, he became more involved with boating and continued his involvement with the US Power Squadron at both the local and National levels. He was a member of the PGI Cruising Club and a former member of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. He was a devoted member of First United Methodist Church (now known as New Life). After moving from Punta Gorda to Port Charlotte, Fla., with his wife Louise, he became active at South Port Square Retirement Facility where he joined committees and activities. Those who knew him to know he enjoyed good friends, good food, good bourbon, and good wine.
In addition to his wife, Louise of 46 years, he leaves behind his son William (Bill) Rea & wife Sheila (grandchildren Paul and Alicia); son Brian Rea; daughter Lynette Frederickson (grandchildren Peyton, Chase, and Piper); stepson Mark Sims and wife Kathleen (grandchildren Charlie and Elizabeth); and stepson Todd Sims and wife Wendy (grandchild Isabelle). In addition, he is survived by his sister Velma and husband Arthur Joynt; sister Myrna and husband Jerry McKim; brother Graeme and wife Rose Ann. He is also survived by his precious cats, Ari and Nick.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022, from 4 to 6 PM at Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home, 1515 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 10 a.m., in the sanctuary of the New Life Church, 507 West Marian Avenue, Punta Gorda. Reception to follow.
A Canadian visitation and service are to be determined.
A Burial will take place at Paint Lake Cemetery, Dorset, Ontario, Canada.
Memorial donations may be made to New Life church or the South Port Square Scholarship Fund, Inc. (23033 Westchester Blvd. Port Charlotte FL 33980).
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.