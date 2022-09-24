William Madison Krieg

William "Bill" Madison Krieg, 82, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home. He was a husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and a friend to many and will be dearly missed.

William was born on May 3, 1940, in South Bend, Ind., to William and Jean (Lamb) Krieg. Bill served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965. He was a member of the American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda West, Fla. On October 1, 1966, he married Betty L. Wickler, she survives. Bill was an electrician and worked out of IBEW local 153. He retired from Shaum Electric in Elkhart, Ind., in January of 2006.

