William Madison Krieg

William "Bill" Madison Krieg, 82, of Englewood, Fla., passed away Sunday, September 18, 2022, at his home. He was a husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa and a friend to many and will be dearly missed.
William was born on May 3, 1940, in South Bend, Ind., to William and Jean (Lamb) Krieg. Bill served in the US Army from 1963 to 1965. He was a member of the American Legion Post 113 in Rotonda West, Fla. On October 1, 1966, he married Betty L. Wickler, she survives. Bill was an electrician and worked out of IBEW local 153. He retired from Shaum Electric in Elkhart, Ind., in January of 2006.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by son, Anthony James Krieg (Debbie) of Tennessee; daughter-in -law, Janet Krieg of Indiana; five grandchildren: John, Christopher(Rachel), Lindsay, Zachary and Khloe; two great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Sawyer; brother Michale Krieg (Julie) of Kentucky; sister, Kathrine Casey (Richard) of Michigan; sister-in-law: Mary Ann Krieg of Indiana. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott A Krieg; and two brothers Richard and Thomas.
Bill will be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be made to Riley Children's Hospital Donations PO Box 3356 Indianapolis IN 46260 or rileykids.org
