William M. "Bill" Wilson, 85, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. He was an exceptional man who tirelessly pursued life. He was loved.
Born October 24, 1936 in Niagara Falls, N.Y., to M W and Evelyn Walker Wilson, Bill served in the US Navy aboard the USS St Paul and the Pursuit. After completing his tour, Bill met and married the love of his life, Lucy J Spalding, and moved to Buffalo, N.Y.
Bill earned his degree at the University of Buffalo and worked as a Civil Engineer and Cryogenic Consultant at Union Carbide for over 35 years. He served as President of the American Institute of Plant Engineers. Work took his family from Buffalo to Mobile, Ala., to Charlotte, N.C.
On weekends, Bill enjoyed working with Lucy on home improvement projects, reimagining something at his workbench, or inspiring a family adventure. He was masterful with tools, quick with a joke, and made a mean western omelet. He was a fun and loving father who spent Saturdays on roller skates, or running alongside bikes without training wheels. He also had the goo.
In 1998, he and Lucy retired to the mountains in Maggie Valley, N.C. Together, they designed and built their dream house where they hosted their children and grandkids.
Bill was an avid Bridge player. He grew tasty tomatoes, a skill he honed as a boy tending his family's Victory Garden. He sang with Asheville Land of Sky Chorus, and enjoyed "barbershop strolls" and performing. Engaged in Haywood County's Senior Games, Bill won 100 medals, was a Senior Games Torch Bearer, and received the "Spirit of the Games" Award.
Bill wintered in Punta Gorda, Fla., where he enjoyed community chorus, Euchre, horseshoes, pool and bocce ball. He led a singing quartet, and performed at the Windmill Village Follies and in Senior Centers.
After Lucy passed away, Bill remained active. He met a special friend, Jan, and continued to live a happy life. He became a great grandfather ~ though his grandkids say he was ALWAYS a great grandfather. Recently, Bill brought cornhole to his community; the club is active.
Bill is survived by his companion, Janice Magnuson of Punta Gorda, Fla.; his sister, Kathleen Fugate of Kenneth City, Fla.; his children Elizabeth "Betsy" Wilson (Sylvia) of Plano, Texas, Jennifer Allen (Del) of Hendersonville, N.C., and William "Billy" Wilson of Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren Daniel Gonzalez (Megan Yu), Mathew Wilson, Abby Wilson and Jonathan Wilson; great grandchild William Wade Wilson; and too many friends to list. His kind spirit, quick wit, and cheerful nature will be remembered and revered by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Haywood County Recreation and Parks Senior Games (828) 452-6789
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.