William R. "Bill" Wood, 65 of Placida, Fla., passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla., with his wife Gina and family members by his side. He was born December 27, 1956 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Richard K. "Dick" Wood and Teresa (Carr) Wood who predeceased him.
Bill married the love of his life, the former Gina Misasi, in Kingston, N.Y., where he attended Kingston High School. Bill was a member of the varsity swim team and held the school diving record for 25 years. He later graduated from SUNY Ulster and furthered his education at SUNY Binghamton. Bill's career with IBM spanned 36 years and took him to Connecticut, Florida, Texas and North Carolina before retiring in 2015.
One of Bill's passions was golf, he had a natural talent for the sport and played the game exceptionally well. He was also a boating enthusiast and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining his friends and family on the water. Bill and Gina were avid anglers and fishing was one of their favorite activities. They both enjoyed seeing the world and were active travelers. His love for his wife, family and life was reflected by his ever-present smile, his sense of humor was infectious.
He is survived by his wife Gina Misasi-Wood of Placida; brothers Richard K. Wood Jr. (Elizabeth) of Longboat Key, Fla., Robert D. Wood (Micki) of Hurley, N.Y., and David S. Wood (Toni) of Osprey, Fla.; and sisters Patricia W. Connors (Steve) of Hurley, Barbara A. McCardle (Joseph) of Kingston, and Cynthia W. deOlde (Stephen Jr.) of Kingston; father-in-law Frank L. Misasi of Kingston; brother-in-laws Frank D. Misasi of Kingston and Steven Misasi, (Louise) of Dorset, Vt.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the staff of Sarasota Memorial Hospital for the excellent and compassionate care they provided to Bill.
Bill will be entombed in Wiltwyck Cemetery, Kingston, NY. At Bill's request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.
