William R. "Bill" Wood

William R. "Bill" Wood, 65 of Placida, Fla., passed away peacefully Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Sarasota, Fla., with his wife Gina and family members by his side. He was born December 27, 1956 in Kingston, N.Y., to the late Richard K. "Dick" Wood and Teresa (Carr) Wood who predeceased him.

Bill married the love of his life, the former Gina Misasi, in Kingston, N.Y., where he attended Kingston High School. Bill was a member of the varsity swim team and held the school diving record for 25 years. He later graduated from SUNY Ulster and furthered his education at SUNY Binghamton. Bill's career with IBM spanned 36 years and took him to Connecticut, Florida, Texas and North Carolina before retiring in 2015.


