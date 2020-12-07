William R. Richards
William R. Richards, 78, of Port Charlotte, Fla., formerly of Winchendon, Mass., passed away on Nov. 22, 2020. He was born in Fitchburg, Mass., to the parents Frances and Edgar Richards.
He leaves his wife of 53 years, Dorothy Day Richards, two daughters, Dr. Christine Richards of East Bridgewater, Mass., and Michelle Carbone of Leominster, Mass., a brother, Edward, of Fitchburg, Mass., a sister Marcia of Kissimmee, Fla., and several nieces and nephews.
Bill worked for 37 years at C&W Fabricators of Gardner, Mass., and traveled in and out of the country. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and loved Nascar Racing. He was also an incredible wood worker, designing and building Kitchens for family and friends in Massachusetts, and in Florida. He was a giving, loving, caring man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
