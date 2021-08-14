Winifred E. (Boudreau) Dignam, 101 years old, went to her heavenly home Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
She was born to Felix and Florence (Lord) Boudreau on Oct. 14, 1919, in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. She enjoyed her growing up years with her six sisters. Graduated from St Bernard’s High School class of 1938.
She met the love of her life Joseph Ellis Dignam and they were married Aug. 18, 1941. Winifred was an officer’s wife in several locations throughout the United States before Joseph left for the European theater as an officer with the 8th Air Force.
After the war she joined her husband at Laurel Hill Oil Co. as the bookkeeper for the family business for 20 years.
In 1967 they moved to Englewood, Florida, and the Port Charlotte area were they resided for many years. Wini was very active in her church and community. She was named Women of the Year in Charlotte County, Florida in 1979. Wini was an exercise teacher for over 40 years in Sarasota and Charlotte counties. Her motto was “If you want to stay healthy, happy, and trim, count your blessings and count your calories.”
Wini was preceded in death by her parents; sisters; husband, Joseph; son, Michael; and daughter-in-law, Karen. She is survived by her children, Joseph E. Dignam Jr. Lunenburg, Massachusetts, Mary Catherine Klatt (Jon) Sioux Falls, and daughter-in-law Elizabeth M. Dignam, Fort Myers, Florida. She is also survived by five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great-step-grandson, and two great-great-granddaughters.
Funeral Mass and burial at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Port Charlotte, Florida will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.