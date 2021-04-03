Wolfgang A. Soine
Wolfgang A. Soine, 78, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Neckarsulm, Germany. Wolfgang was the youngest of eight children. Parents were Gertrud and Adolf Soine. He graduated from the Culinary Institute in Bad Uberkingen. Wolfgang moved to the United States by the ship SS Bremen in 1964 and married his wife, Barbara, in 1967.
He worked in the food industry for 27 years. In 1991 he and Barbara moved to Port Charlotte where he worked for the transportation of Charlotte County for 17 years.
Wolfgang grew up as a hard worker and enjoyed gardening.
He is greatly missed by his wife, Barbara; daughter, Carolyn from New Jersey; brothers, Gerhard, Ralf and Udo; and sister, Ingrid.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tidewell Hospice Inc., 1158 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte.
