Yvette Anna Pitoniak
Yvette Anna Pitoniak, a longtime Venice, Florida, resident whose life spanned three continents and the political and social upheaval of World War II, died Friday, April 9, 2021.
She was born in Oran, French North Africa (now Algeria). She was the loving wife of Greg for 63 years.
Yvette was a French war bride during World War II who embodied love, loyalty and a wonderful sense of fun.
She met her husband, Greg Pitoniak, in French North Africa during the North African Campaign of World War II. First came love. Then came marriage. Then came life in a strange new land, the USA, and farewell to everything heretofore familiar.
Yvette and Greg married in 1943 and learned of the liberation of Europe and armistice as the Pitoniaks sailed home to the United States.
Living in Connecticut, Yvette forged a new life for herself in her new country, going to work for Connecticut General. She became a U.S. citizen in 1951.
After her retirement in 1981, Greg and Yvette moved to Venice, where she had resided for 40 years.
Yvette was an active member of the Venice community as a long-term member of the DOES and Military Officers of America Association (MOAA). Yvette and Greg enjoyed an active life in Venice, traveling with friends, going on cruises and dancing.
The love of her life, Greg, died in 2007.
Yvette is survived by her sisters, Yolande Langmack of San Diego, California, and Mady Savet of Montelimar, France; children, Carol Eriksson (Kevin), Gregory (Jeri) Pitoniak and Michael (Tina) Pitoniak; grandchildren, David (Holly) Eriksson, Michelle Pitoniak, Christine (Kris) Mathey and Warren (Rebecca) Rakoski; and eight great-grandchildren.
Yvette was predeceased by her sister, Nelly Hamiau, of St. Mesmin, France.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021, at Sarasota National Cemetery. To share a memory of Yvette or to send a condolence to the family, visit FarleyFuneralHome.com.
