Zena Cox Wotitzky

Zena Cox Wotitzky, 100, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to Neadom J. Cox and Mary Louise Cox in Nevils, Georgia on December 30, 1921.

Zena had a long and full life. She grew up on a small farm and was the first in her family to attend and graduate college. She first attended Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and then graduated with a teaching degree from what is now Georgia College & State University. Her teaching career brought her to Punta Gorda as a young women in the 1940s where she met and eventually married Leo Wotitzky with whom she spent over 50 years prior to his death in 2005. Together they had three children who survived her: Ed Wotitzky (Sabrina), Mary Monaco (Joe), and Hal Wotitzky (Allison); five grandchildren: Jacob, David, Hannah, Zacharie, and Rachel; and three great-grandchildren. Zena enjoyed her teaching career, and was admitted to Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary society for outstanding educators. Zena also enjoyed gardening and was active in the Punta Gorda Garden Club.


