Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, which opened in 1992, has consistently provided a haven for abused, neglected or confiscated wildlife, some of which would have been euthanized were it not for the facility.
Jackie Krohn, volunteer and member of Octagon’s board of directors, invited The Daily Sun to tour the 101/2-acre Punta Gorda sanctuary, which has been closed to the public for a year due to the pandemic.
Some of the creatures’ backgrounds are a far cry from the safe and clean environment of Octagon, which Krohn calls “a retirement home for animals.”
One of the more dramatic stories involves Laverne and Shirley, sibling Himalayan bears born in 1996, and Squiggy, a grizzly bear. All three were taken from a group who used the animals for TV commercials. When the bears wouldn’t behave, they were beaten with pipes to train them, Krohn said.
One rescue came from Charlotte County. Neighbors notified authorities when they heard unusual noises coming from another family’s backyard. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigated and found three tigers. The family also had children. The tigers were confiscated, and the female Bengal/Siberian named Sneakers lives at Octagon to this day.
Since 2005, when Octagon came under new management with owner and executive director Lauri Caron at the helm, there has been no breeding at the facility. “The males are neutered if they are placed with a female, as it is more dangerous to spay females,” Krohn explained.
When Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary closed last year, little did Caron realize the facility would remain shut down for over a year. And therein lies the problem, as the sanctuary costs $8,375 per month to feed and care for the animals, plus maintain the facility.
Were it not for donations of food from Cheney Brothers, Winn-Dixie, Target, and the Harry Chapin Food Bank, it’s unknown how dire the situation would be without admission-paying visitors, Krohn said.
The pandemic was not the first major setback for Octagon in recent years. It was dealt a devastating blow when Hurricane Irma in 2017 flooded the facility and damaged structures.
“We had three and a half feet of water on the ground,” said Krohn.
“We’re lucky we didn’t lose any animals,” Caron added.
While mammals could leap to higher places within their enclosures, and birds could fly to higher perches, creatures like tortoises had to be physically rescued.
Thursday was feeding day for some of the animals; they are fed on alternate schedules.
What stood out was Octagon’s cleanliness. As volunteers walked to each enclosure to feed the lions, tigers, panther, ligers (part lion, part tiger), small cats and more, the only scent in the air was that of chicken and beef.
Even those smells quickly dissipated as the animals consumed their big meal.
“Our first priority is the health and welfare of our animals, and cleanliness. We clean two times a week, and the pools are emptied and sanitized with bleach,” Krohn said.
She pointed out the new structures rebuilt after Hurricane Irma, and also the TVs in the primate’s enclosures. Yes, the primates like to watch TV, she said.
Congo, a male baboon, “likes to watch Bob Ross the painter on PBS,” she said. Other primates prefer PBS Kids with cartoons, she added.
Like Congo, the other primates have children’s toys in their enclosures and like to play with them when they’re not watching TV or eating.
One of the first animals we met was Lilly, a female black leopard born in 1995. She came from a breeding facility unable to handle her.
Kali, a bear, “was a roadside attraction and was fed a cup of popcorn a day,” said Krohn. She said it took the volunteers weeks to rid the animals of fleas, parasites and filth.
Not all the animals were abused; some were simply in the hands of people “who had good intentions,” little realizing that the cute baby tiger would in a couple of months develop sharp teeth and be a danger, Krohn explained.
Kondo, a male lion, born in 2014, began life as a family pet. After he outgrew the kitty stage, he was surrendered to Octagon.
“A man named Brian had Jake, a spotted hyena, living in his ninth floor apartment in Miami,” Krohn said. “He was feeding her one day, and she broke his arm.”
Authorities confiscated Jake since Brian didn’t have a license to own the animal, and she now lives at Octagon.
In case you’re wondering, Brian didn’t realize Jake was a female, since the female hyena’s genitals are on the outside, hence the male name. Krohn said Brian also had a sloth living in his apartment.
Humans have been cross-breeding species, like the ligers at Octagon, bred from a female tiger and a male lion.
Several wolves are part dog; “this doesn’t happen in the wild,” emphasized Krohn.
There are also tigons (but not at Octagon) — bred from a male tiger and female lion.
Because of its unnatural breeding, the male liger at Octagon now weighs about 600 pounds and its weight is being monitored. “They grow until they die,” Krohn said.
Another reason why one should not cross species, is that is alters their behavior. For instance, a large cat crossed with a lion and tiger will chase its tail, Krohn pointed out.
The sanctuary was eerily quiet, lacking tourists, the laughter of children, and much-needed donations.
Several volunteers were feeding the lions and tigers. It takes two and a half hours in the morning just to prep the food, and another hour or so to feed the animals. Feeding is done three days a week. Some animals are on special diets, and all get vitamins. About half get medication.
“Cowboy” Don Baker, Bridget Hyatt and Zoee Swanson pushed large wheelbarrows laden with fresh meat. All three are volunteers.
Besides the lions, tigers and bears, there is a natural pond where little goats, geese, roosters, and chickens grazed on a heap of fresh vegetables.
A 12-foot alligator, blind in one eye, lives in its own enclosure.
There are peacocks, and giant African spurred tortoises which can live to be 100, a white tiger with two other tabbys confiscated from a facility in Illinois, and more.
To learn more about Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, go to octagonwildlife.org. If you would like to be a sponsor or help the facility during its shutdown, donate online or send a check to: Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, 41660 Horseshoe Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33982.
