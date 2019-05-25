As they wrapped up this school year, Florida's third graders began to learn Friday if they passed the state’s reading test, which plays a role in whether they get to move into fourth grade.

On its website, the Department of Education released the results from the Florida Standards Assessment language arts test that third graders took earlier in the spring.

Statewide, 58% scored at Level 3 or higher — which is considered at or above grade level — the same as in 2017 and one point higher than a year ago.

But 20% scored at Level 1 statewide, which puts them at risk for repeating third grade. That percentage did not change from last year.

State law requires that third graders must score at Level 2 or better to be promoted, unless they qualify for one of six exemptions. Those include demonstrating adequate skills on an alternate test or through a performance portfolio, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Regionally, third graders in Charlotte and Sarasota counties surpassed the statewide percentage of students at Level 3 or higher, but not in DeSoto.

In Charlotte, 69% were at level 3 or higher. Sarasota County had 70% at that level, with DeSoto County at 34%.

Meanwhile, compared to most other districts, DeSoto had a high level of children at the lowest level 1 being at risk of repeating third grade, with 35%. Charlotte and Sarasota each had 10%.

Parents were expected to be getting information soon about their children's scores and what the next steps would be, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

School districts and the state also use these results as an indicator of how school grades might look. Those grades factor into whether the schools must create a state-mandated turnaround plan.

So, districts across the state are monitoring campuses that have consistently seen high levels of low performance, according to the Times report.

The tri-county's Level 3 or higher scores, involving students considered at or above grade level, all increased from 2018. Charlotte saw a 6 point increase from the year before, and its 2019 scores are the highest it has seen since at least 2015.

DeSoto saw a 5 percentage point increase in its at or above grade level readers compared to the assessment scores from last year, standing at one point lower than 2015 and 2016.

Sarasota County schools saw a 2 percentage point increase from 2018, falling just under its 2017 score of 71% of third graders achieving at or above grade level.

The results are based on all students tested, including students with disabilities and English Language Learners, according to Sarasota County School District, which issued a statement on its scores to the Sun Saturday.

“We are thrilled that our third grade reading test scores improved,” said Todd Bowden, superintendent, Sarasota County Schools, in the statement. “Our elementary teachers and curriculum specialists along with school leaders have done an amazing job working with students individually to ensure mastery of reading and comprehension."

Bowden noted community partners for programs like Campaign for Grade-Level Reading and Summer Learning Academies have also been a help.

Charlotte County School's spokesperson Mike Riley said Saturday the results are exciting and that overall there has been great improvement in Charlotte kids' scores.

"It's the focus of the students, the parents, the teachers and the district leadership team targeting what needs to happen in that grade level, and making a plan and sticking to a plan, and it obviously paid off this year," Riley said.

But Riley noted it's not just about percentiles. How kids feel, and recognizing the pressure they are under with these tests is also very important.

"Little 8 and 9-year-olds are aware if they don't pass the test they have to repeat third grade," Riley said. "No educator likes that... This is a tough situation for the kids."

DeSoto School Board Member Asena Mott, a former principal in the Charlotte County Public Schools, said Saturday that she tries to keep everything on a positive note.

"Our schools have improved - each elementary school from what they were last year," Mott said. "There's still room for improvement, but we're proud of the hard work."

Mott said they're well aware that DeSoto is very low in the state, but the growth shows "we're on the right track."

