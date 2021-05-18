Because of the extended dry spell in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties, officials are keeping an eye on the area's drought conditions and are ready to issue a ban burn notice if a drought index reaches a certain level.
According to the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, with scales ranging from 0 to 800, areas of Sarasota County faced the most risk of fire, followed by Charlotte and DeSoto counties.
"We do not have a burn ban in place in the county," said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for the Charlotte County Fire Department. "There are several things we look at."
"If we hit the 600 level (on KDBI), that's the trigger point."
On Tuesday afternoon, the latest index showed 37% of Charlotte County in the 501-600 range, and about 18% in the 601-700 range.
Sarasota County had 78% of its area in the 501-600 range, and 2% in the 601-700 area.
In DeSoto County, 39% of its land area was in the 501-600 range, while 2% was higher, at 601-700.
On Monday, Charlotte County Fire and EMS fought a 2-acre brush fire on Dog Island south of the Boca Grande Causeway that, according to authorities, was sparked by a leftover camp fire.
Dunn said the department's Marine 1 fire fighting vessel, assisted by Boca Grande 231, EFD Rescue Boat 72, and CCSO Air 1 helicopter, fought the fire for several hours.
"We were able to save the home of an osprey whose nest is on the island," he said.
On Tuesday, Dunn said conditions for fire were "extreme." He urged the public to do the following:
• Report any unattended fires.
• Extinguish fire pits and campfires when done.
• Don't throw lit cigarettes out the window.
• Be careful when driving off-road vehicles on tall and dry grass, as hot exhaust could ignite a fire.
Although the area has not yet been declared a drought, "it is starting to move toward being deemed abnormally dry," Florida Forest Service meteorologist Bryan Williams said.
He said Charlotte County and the surrounding area's rainfall for the year is at 50% to 75% compared to the average.
Dunn said the weather forecast is another factor.
Chances for rain were slim on Wednesday, when the Weather Channel's 10-day forecasts for the area didn't show the likelihood of rain until the end of the month.
Meanwhile, Dunn said residents should take steps now to prevent fire. Clearing out gutters would be one step, as dried-out leaves could catch fire "if a spark or ember lands on them," he said.
Also, clear brush around the property to prevent the fire from coming "right up next to your house."
He said by eliminating a heat source, residents can also be preventing fire. For instance, a car parked on tall, dead grass could spark and start a fire.
He urged residents to use their "common sense when things are extra dry."
For more fire prevention tips, go to the Division of Forestry page: fdacs.gov.
The Myakka District encompasses Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto, Manatee and Hardy counties. As of Tuesday afternoon, the district was at a Level 3. There are five levels, with Level 5 being the highest for fire risk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.