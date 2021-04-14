PUNTA GORDA - A home on the 12000 block of Green Gulf Boulevard in Punta Gorda burst into flames early Wednesday while people were sleeping inside.
A resident called 911, and all of the occupants were able to flee the home without injury, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS along with Punta Gorda Fire contained the heavy flames within an hour after the home ignited around 2:30 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire as arson.
The Charlotte County Criminal Investigations Unit is asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.
Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app. Callers are able to remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
