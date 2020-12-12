FHP.jpg
Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash Saturday evening near the intersection of U.S. 41 and Chamberlain Boulevard.

The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. Saturday near the North Port line, prompting officials to shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 41.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, which caught fire.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were responding to the scene Saturday to take over the crash investigation.


