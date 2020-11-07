FHP.jpg
PROVIDED BY FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Duncan Road near Interstate 75 in Punta Gorda.

The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday near the U.S. 17/I-75 exit.

Duncan Road west of I-75 was closed Saturday evening while troopers investigated the crash.

Troopers also investigated a motorcycle crash around 12:40 p.m. Saturday on State Road 776 east of Plaza Drive.

A 74-year-old male motorcyclist from Englewood suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, suffered a medical episode while traveling west in the left lane of S.R. 776, states the FHP report. He crossed over the right lane, sidewalk and onto a grassy embankment.

