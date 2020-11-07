Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Duncan Road near Interstate 75 in Punta Gorda.
The crash occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday near the U.S. 17/I-75 exit.
Duncan Road west of I-75 was closed Saturday evening while troopers investigated the crash.
Troopers also investigated a motorcycle crash around 12:40 p.m. Saturday on State Road 776 east of Plaza Drive.
A 74-year-old male motorcyclist from Englewood suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, suffered a medical episode while traveling west in the left lane of S.R. 776, states the FHP report. He crossed over the right lane, sidewalk and onto a grassy embankment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.